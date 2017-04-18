“I wasn’t going to speak but it may well be the last time I get the chance.

“I came here to speak honestly and plainly, and to speak like the people who were outside of this building.

“What I cannot understand from what the Leader of the House has said today is how any of this makes things clearer, makes us feel more stable, more secure.

“How does this look to people outside? And as someone who came from outside, this just looks like political opportunism.”