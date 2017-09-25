Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill Has Given Birth To Her Second Child

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has announced the arrival of her second child, and shared that she has chosen the most popular baby name for girls’ in England and Wales.
The retired track athlete took to Instagram to tell fans that she and her husband, Andy Hill, had welcomed a daughter on Saturday 23 September.
And they have named her Olivia Ennis-Hill.
The couple already have a three-year-old son called Reggie, and the 31-year-old decided to include her eldest child in the family news (in a similar style to her pregnancy announcement in March).
The photograph showed the first time Reggie met Olivia, with the caption: “Reggie meeting his beautiful baby sister :) Olivia Ennis-Hill, she was born Saturday night. We are all so in love with her.”
The last time Ennis-Hill shared a photograph of her growing bump was on 1 September when she posted a snap of her doing yoga.
“Just about managing to do a little exercise,” Ennis-Hill wrote in the caption. “Definitely slowing down now. Not long to go.”
The two-time Olympic medalist announced she was pregnant with her second baby in March this year, after retiring from her sporting career in October 2016.
At the time she shared a photo of Reggie holding a book that read: ‘I’m going to be a big brother’ on the cover.
“Someone’s going to be a big brother,” she captioned the shot. “Another little Ennis-Hill on the way. So happy @andyhill18.”
Ennis-Hill married her partner in May 2013 and had her first child in July 2014.