Jessica Ennis-Hill has revealed she’s pregnant with her second child.

The 31-year-old retired track athlete revealed the news to her Instagram followers on Thursday 16 March.

She shared a photo of her two-year-old son Reggie holding a book that read: ‘I’m going to be a big brother’ on the cover.

“Someone’s going to be a big brother,” she captioned the shot. “Another little Ennis-Hill on the way. So happy @andyhill18.”