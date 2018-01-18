Russell Crowe has led the tributes to late ‘Home And Away’ star Jessica Falkholt.
The actress, who played Hope Morrison on the Aussie soap in 2016, passed away earlier this week, following a horrific car crash on Boxing Day that also took the lives of her parents and sister.
Australian actor Russell called her death a “senseless waste of life” as he shared his condolences on Twitter:
‘Home And Away’ bosses also released a statement, paying tribute to Jess:
“Jessica’s shining talent was recognised and respected by all her cast mates and crew and her beautiful friendship treasured,” a spokesman added.
“We send our sincere condolences to her extended family and friends during this difficult time.”
Many of the cast then shared their own words on social media:
News of her death was confirmed in a statement from St George Hospital in Sydney on Tuesday (15 January).
A spokesperson said: “On behalf of the family of Jessica Falkholt, St George Hospital has been asked to advise the media and the community of Jessica’s passing today at 10.20am (local time).
“Jessica passed away from serious injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on 26 December, 2017.
“The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.”
Jessica was seriously injured in the highway crash near Ulladulla, New South Wales, on Boxing Day.
Jessica’s parents died at the scene along with a 50-year-old man, after a four-wheel-drive crossed the road and collided with their car.
The soap star and her 21-year-old sister Annabelle were pulled from the wreckage before the vehicles became engulfed by flames.
Annabelle died in hospital soon afterwards.
Despite undergoing surgery several times, Jessica remained in a coma prior to her death.
During her two-month stint on ‘Home And Away’, Jessica’s character was kidnapped by Spike Lowe, and arrested for stealing credit card details before being sent to prison.