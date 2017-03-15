Jessica Skye wants working out to be fun. End of.

In 2013, the yoga-loving fitness fiend set up Fat Buddha Yoga, a “modern approach to the ancient art and science of yoga” that combined the practice with music. And we’re not talking about pan-pipes or harmonious flutes.

There was no strategy when she set it up, apart from the desire to create something that was fun, affordable and “non-pretentious”.

And she did exactly that, with her pop-up yoga classes being held on rooftops in the summer and in nightclub basements in the evenings.

Since launch, Skye has been tapped up to become a yoga trainer at Nike and unleashes her musical talents DJing at Ministry of Sound.

We caught up with Skye for our Fit Fix series, as she spilled the beans on her training schedule and the track that keeps her motivated.