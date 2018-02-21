The Little Mix singer revealed her new look on Instagram, with a photograph that appears to be a sneak peek of an upcoming photoshoot that has left a number of fans unhappy.

Jesy Nelson is facing accusations of cultural appropriation, after sharing a picture of herself sporting dreadlocks.

Putting it bluntly, one user said: “Jesy. Please. That’s cultural appropriation. I completely respect you but please do not do that.”

“When black girls wear dreads, they’re stereotyped as thugs, drug dealers, but white or white passing girls wear them and its considered “beautiful”,” another added. “Why is it that jesy should be praised for wearing a staple of a culture she may not belong to?” [sic]

However, there’s no shortage of comments defending Jesy, with one person writing: “Why’s everyone crying over her hair ? She has dreads. So let her wear them with pride. If you think it’s inappropriate unfollow her. But I’m in love with them!!” [sic]