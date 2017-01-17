Jesy Nelson’s hairdresser has revealed the Little Mix singer had been plotting her recent hair transformation for some time.
“We have been waiting for the perfect time to do it,” Siobhan Jones, colour ambassador for Headmaster salons told The Huffington Post UK.
“It took a good eight hours to do, so we had to ensure that we had enough time.”
Jones explained that Nelson’s visit to the salon started with a cleanse with an “ultra light prep lighter” to remove any existing colour.
“Jesy was very dark before so we had to lift her hair colour,” she added. “We then worked with an all over oil based colour in a rich copper mahogany hue combined with balayaged lighter tones to illuminate pieces of hair around the face.
“All off this was achieved using L’Oreal Smartbond, which looks after the condition and helps prevent colour fade. This is ideal for those wanting copper hair as it’s a shade that’s prone to fading and L’Oreal Smartbond really did help.”
If you’re thinking of going red like Nelson, Jones offered the following words of advice:
“The most important thing is to think about maintenance and up keep. Copper can fade quickly so you will need to ensure you can have regular appointments to keep it looking fresh and healthy.”