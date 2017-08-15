‘The Only Way Is Essex’ star Chris Clark has opened up about his brief romance with Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, admitting that it ended when he dumped her via text message.
And if you think that’s harsh then we’re afraid there’s more... he used his new girlfriend’s phone to do it. Seriously.
Chris and Jesy dated for three months earlier this year, after meeting at the Brit Awards, but it was later revealed that he had called time on the relationship and reunited with his ex Amber Dowling.
Speaking to The Sun, Chris has now revealed that he broke up with Jesy over a text while he filmed the ‘TOWIE’ Marbella special, telling the paper: “I used Amber’s to do it.”
Attempting to make the whole sound a little better, he adds: “I was never going to escape it. I had to just deal with it.
“She was on the other side of the world. I am happier now than I ever have been.”
Amber is then quoted as saying: “It wasn’t my relationship but all I can say on Chris’s behalf is that it wasn’t done in a negative way.”
Hmmmm.. Now, we’re not saying it was negative, but texting Jesy on Amber’s phone?
Really, Chris? Really?
It’s been a busy year for Jesy and the rest of Little Mix, who won their first Brit Award back in February.
Coincidentally, the Best British Single accolade was awarded to them for ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, thought to be written about Zayn Malik, who Jesy’s bandmate Perrie Edwards claimed also ended their engagement over a text.
The band is about to start the UK leg of their ‘Glory Days’ tour, having performed a series of gigs in Europe and Australasia.
-
1. Their Comments About Female EmpowermentBrian Rasic via Getty Images
-
2. When They Stopped A Song To Comfort Perrie
-
3. When Leigh-Anne Refused To Let The Paps Get A Pic Of Perrie Looking SadChiva
-
4. And The Accompanying Prom-Themed Photoshoot Was Just As Brilliant As Their Comments
-
5. Even If The Prom Itself Isn't All That...
-
6. When They Proved They're Not Afraid Of Telling A Bad Joke...
-
7. ...And They'll Laugh Even If They're Not *All* In On It
-
8. When Jesy Said She She'll Be Having The Other Girls As Her BridesmaidsPaul Archuleta via Getty Images
-
9. ...Which Is Hardly Surprising, Given How Jade Gushed When Jesy And Jake Got Engaged
The whole year @jesymix14 and @jake_rixton have been together, whenever I see them, I literally watch them like some sort of pervert in awe of how truly in love they are. I am so, so happy for you both ❤️ feel so lucky to have been there with the girls to watch this beautiful moment, we felt like 3 proud mothers 😭😂 I love you Jesy and I love Jake for how much he loves you 👫 Ed's a ledge n all for helping to make it so special ❤️ CONGRATULATIONS!!
-
10. When They All Clearly Found This Moment As Hilarious As We Do
-
11. When They Celebrated Their Number-One Single With A Sleepover
-
12. When They Hit The Red Carpet With Their Mums...Mike Marsland via Getty Images
-
13. ...And Then SLAYED When They Actually Hit The Stage...
-
14. ...But They Still Sound Great Stripped Back
-
15. When They Stick Up For One AnotherDanny Martindale via Getty Images
-
16. When They Went All Out For HalloweenDavid Jensen/EMPICS Entertainment
-
17. When Jade Proved She Was The Biggest Little Mix Fan Of All
-
18. In Fact, We Think Perrie Said It Best...