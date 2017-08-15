And if you think that’s harsh then we’re afraid there’s more... he used his new girlfriend’s phone to do it. Seriously.

Attempting to make the whole sound a little better, he adds: “I was never going to escape it. I had to just deal with it.

Speaking to The Sun, Chris has now revealed that he broke up with Jesy over a text while he filmed the ‘TOWIE’ Marbella special, telling the paper: “I used Amber’s to do it.”

Chris and Jesy dated for three months earlier this year , after meeting at the Brit Awards, but it was later revealed that he had called time on the relationship and reunited with his ex Amber Dowling.

A post shared by Chris Clark (@chrisjclark_) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

The band is about to start the UK leg of their ‘Glory Days’ tour, having performed a series of gigs in Europe and Australasia.

It’s been a busy year for Jesy and the rest of Little Mix, who won their first Brit Award back in February .

Hmmmm.. Now, we’re not saying it was negative, but texting Jesy on Amber’s phone?

1. Their Comments About Female Empowerment Brian Rasic via Getty Images They told Wonderland magazine last year: "Girl power is what we're about. It's what we stand for as a group. We want to do everything we can to make women feel better about themselves."

2. When They Stopped A Song To Comfort Perrie //obrein.tumblr.com/post/127096508543/its-been-a-long-day-and-weve-had-no-sleep-so Perrie was in the middle of a worldwide promo tour when her break-up with Zayn Malik was announced, leading to this emotional moment. Fortunately, she had her BFFs at her side.

3. When Leigh-Anne Refused To Let The Paps Get A Pic Of Perrie Looking Sad Chiva When your friend's going through a break-up, you'll do all you can to make sure their ex doesn't see them looking sad, right?

4. And The Accompanying Prom-Themed Photoshoot Was Just As Brilliant As Their Comments So excited to be on the cover of the spring issue of Wonderland Fashion Magazine! 🙉😁 x A photo posted by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Feb 17, 2015 at 1:37am PST This is a limo we want to ride in.

5. Even If The Prom Itself Isn't All That...

Still, at least they have each other to dance with, right?

6. When They Proved They're Not Afraid Of Telling A Bad Joke... //jesynelsons.tumblr.com/post/42611791160 Even if no one else is laughing, clearly.

7. ...And They'll Laugh Even If They're Not *All* In On It //littlemixtakes.tumblr.com/post/112142309700/xx Oh, Leigh-Anne.

8. When Jesy Said She She'll Be Having The Other Girls As Her Bridesmaids Paul Archuleta via Getty Images She told MailOnline last year: 'I wouldn't have anyone else.'

9. ...Which Is Hardly Surprising, Given How Jade Gushed When Jesy And Jake Got Engaged The whole year @jesymix14 and @jake_rixton have been together, whenever I see them, I literally watch them like some sort of pervert in awe of how truly in love they are. I am so, so happy for you both ❤️ feel so lucky to have been there with the girls to watch this beautiful moment, we felt like 3 proud mothers 😭😂 I love you Jesy and I love Jake for how much he loves you 👫 Ed's a ledge n all for helping to make it so special ❤️ CONGRATULATIONS!! A photo posted by jadeameliabadwi (@jadeameliabadwi) on Jul 19, 2015 at 3:24pm PDT 'Whenever I see them, I literally watch them like some sort of pervert...' Amazing.

10. When They All Clearly Found This Moment As Hilarious As We Do Seriously, what ﻿is ﻿she saying?!

11. When They Celebrated Their Number-One Single With A Sleepover #StillFeelingTheLove ❤️ A video posted by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Jul 25, 2015 at 2:06pm PDT What we'd give for an invite to one of these get-togethers.

12. When They Hit The Red Carpet With Their Mums... Mike Marsland via Getty Images Here they are with their mothers on the red carpet at the Brit Awards. Adorable.

13. ...And Then SLAYED When They Actually Hit The Stage... Managing to out-stage Adele, Rihanna and Coldplay is no mean feat, but the girls managed it.

14. ...But They Still Sound Great Stripped Back Take away the bells and whistles, and you still can't fault those harmonies.

15. When They Stick Up For One Another Danny Martindale via Getty Images When Katie Hopkins slagged Jesy off on Twitter, Jade spat back, telling HuffPost UK: 'I just think she [Hopkins] is a really sad person... I think it’s really sad that she has to try and find some kind of limelight by slating everyone else."

16. When They Went All Out For Halloween David Jensen/EMPICS Entertainment They're clearly not afraid of a group costume - though we never had them down as Kiss fans.

17. When Jade Proved She Was The Biggest Little Mix Fan Of All Packing for London...can't wait to use my Christmas/Birthday presents! 💁❤️ A photo posted by jadeameliabadwi (@jadeameliabadwi) on Jan 10, 2015 at 1:26pm PST Check those bed covers - they're Little Mix print!