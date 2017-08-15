All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    15/08/2017 11:32 BST

    TOWIE’s Chris Clark Admits He Dumped Little Mix's Jesy Nelson By Text

    Really, Chris? Really?

    ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ star Chris Clark has opened up about his brief romance with Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, admitting that it ended when he dumped her via text message.

    And if you think that’s harsh then we’re afraid there’s more... he used his new girlfriend’s phone to do it. Seriously.

    Steve Vas/Featureflash/Silverhub/David Fisher/Rex/Shutterstock
    Chris and Jesy

    Chris and Jesy dated for three months earlier this year, after meeting at the Brit Awards, but it was later revealed that he had called time on the relationship and reunited with his ex Amber Dowling.

    Speaking to The Sun, Chris has now revealed that he broke up with Jesy over a text while he filmed the ‘TOWIE’ Marbella special, telling the paper: “I used Amber’s to do it.”

    Attempting to make the whole sound a little better, he adds: “I was never going to escape it. I had to just deal with it.

    She was on the other side of the world. I am happier now than I ever have been.”

    A post shared by Chris Clark (@chrisjclark_) on

    Amber is then quoted as saying: “It wasn’t my relationship but all I can say on Chris’s behalf is that it wasn’t done in a negative way.”

    Hmmmm.. Now, we’re not saying it was negative, but texting Jesy on Amber’s phone?

    Really, Chris? Really?

    It’s been a busy year for Jesy and the rest of Little Mix, who won their first Brit Award back in February.

    Coincidentally, the Best British Single accolade was awarded to them for ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, thought to be written about Zayn Malik, who Jesy’s bandmate Perrie Edwards claimed also ended their engagement over a text.

    The band is about to start the UK leg of their ‘Glory Days’ tour, having performed a series of gigs in Europe and Australasia.

