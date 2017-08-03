A sticker that covers a man’s penis hole to prevent pre-ejaculate from escaping is proving incredibly controversial, particularly among advocates of safe sex.
The Jiftip sits on top of the penis hole, also known as the meatus, and claims to allow a man to have otherwise unprotected sex until, in the moments prior to orgasm, he pulls out, takes off the sticker and ejaculates.
Its aim is to enable users to ‘enjoy real sex’ that’s ‘worry-free’, but sexual health experts have warned it’s a very real STI and pregnancy risk.
According to Jiftip’s website, the product works best when you clean a man’s penis tip. You can then align the sticker, bond it to the skin and ‘enjoy real sex’.
The idea is that it’s a “better alternative” to using nothing. “It’s a backup for the pull-out,” reads the Jiftip website. “Pull off the shield and ejaculate. That’s it, safe and worry-free.”
The product’s disclaimer on the site is a little contradictory however, as its makers note that Jiftip should be used “for pleasure enhancement and convenience only”. “Do not use for pregnancy or STIs,” it reads.
The stickers come in packs of three for $6 (£4.50). They are shipped worldwide.
Emma Soos, managing director for The Women’s Health Clinic, told HuffPost UK the product is “pointless, as it won’t protect against pregnancy or STIs”.
“For anyone who thinks this may be a quick fix - it’s not,” she said. “I understand the thinking around it as condoms can take away sensitivity but that is no match for an unwanted pregnancy or infection.”
Natika Halil, chief executive of the sexual health charity FPA, advised against using the product, saying “there’s no evidence to suggest that this product is safe or effective”. She added that it could also “potentially be very painful”.
“As the company themselves say, it isn’t approved to prevent pregnancy or sexually transmitted infections – so if you want to avoid either of those, we’d recommend avoiding this product as well,” she told HuffPost UK.
“It’s quite concerning that the company implies that sex without condoms isn’t ‘real sex’, as condoms are the only form of contraception that can help prevent sexually transmitted infections.”
It’s common for STIs to not have obvious signs and, if left untreated, many of them can permanently damage health.
“In men, chlamydia and gonorrhoea can lead to a painful infection in the testicles, and potentially reduce your fertility,” Halil continued.
“Although many STIs are easy to treat we’re also finding that common STIs such as gonorrhoea are becoming resistant to antibiotic treatment, so it’s always better to protect yourself in the first place by having safer sex and using condoms.”
She advises men to experiment with different kinds of condoms when masturbating - including different shapes and sizes - to discover which type feels best for them.
“This helps to make condoms an aid to pleasurable sex without the worry of infections, rather than something which creates awkwardness,” she concluded.
When asked about the product’s safety and reliability, a spokesperson for Jiftip told The Mail Online: “There’s really no way to know. When used as directed it’s an alternative to using nothing. Beta trials will help us know more. Feedback is promising.
“The critics always scoff and scorn, what they should be focused on is the same thing we’re focused on. That a huge group [of people] are currently using nothing.”