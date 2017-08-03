A sticker that covers a man’s penis hole to prevent pre-ejaculate from escaping is proving incredibly controversial, particularly among advocates of safe sex. The Jiftip sits on top of the penis hole, also known as the meatus, and claims to allow a man to have otherwise unprotected sex until, in the moments prior to orgasm, he pulls out, takes off the sticker and ejaculates. Its aim is to enable users to ‘enjoy real sex’ that’s ‘worry-free’, but sexual health experts have warned it’s a very real STI and pregnancy risk.

According to Jiftip’s website, the product works best when you clean a man’s penis tip. You can then align the sticker, bond it to the skin and ‘enjoy real sex’. The idea is that it’s a “better alternative” to using nothing. “It’s a backup for the pull-out,” reads the Jiftip website. “Pull off the shield and ejaculate. That’s it, safe and worry-free.” The product’s disclaimer on the site is a little contradictory however, as its makers note that Jiftip should be used “for pleasure enhancement and convenience only”. “Do not use for pregnancy or STIs,” it reads. The stickers come in packs of three for $6 (£4.50). They are shipped worldwide. Emma Soos, managing director for The Women’s Health Clinic, told HuffPost UK the product is “pointless, as it won’t protect against pregnancy or STIs”. “For anyone who thinks this may be a quick fix - it’s not,” she said. “I understand the thinking around it as condoms can take away sensitivity but that is no match for an unwanted pregnancy or infection.”