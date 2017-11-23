Jim Carrey Says Depression 'No Longer Drowns Him' As He Opens Up About Mental Health Battle

Jim Carrey says his battle with depression is easing, as he opened up about his mental health battle.
The actor has revealed he no longer feels the condition “drowns” him, but described himself as only being “sometimes happy”.
Jim first spoke out about his depression in 2004 and previously took medication to cope, but later stopped taking any form of stimulants, including coffee.
Speaking to The i paper, he said: “At this point, I don’t have depression. There is not an experience of depression.
“I had that for years, but now, when the rain comes, it rains, but it doesn’t stay. It doesn’t stay long enough to immerse me and drown me anymore.”
Jim is currently at the centre of a wrongful death lawsuit surrounding his late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White, who took her own life in 2015.
He is being sued by Cathriona’s mother and estranged husband over claims he supplied the pills she used to overdose - something he has vehemently denied previously - and will stand trial next year.
He did not address the matter directly, but Jim did say there was “some bad” in his life.
“What’s happening is really good, but there is some really bad in there too,” he said.
“Some people have come at me in the last couple of years with the intent of breaking off a piece of the Holy Grail for themselves, but the Grail isn’t a thing that you can break off. So they’re going to learn that the hard way. It’s not pleasant.”
Jim also said he is not concerned about the public legacy he will leave behind, adding: “I’m free of the business. I’m not the business.
“I don’t care what people think of me after I die. All I want is for people to think of me as a good energy here, a nice fragrance that has been left behind.”
Read the full interview with Jim over at The i.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk