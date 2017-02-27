In what we thought was going to be undoubtedly the most surreal moment during the 89th Academy Awards, the host live-tweeted the President of The United States to ask him if he was up.

The Oscars had been full of strange moments when stars took the opportunity of a global platform to variously mock, slam or collectively eye-roll the current leader of the western world.

However, part of the fun of Trump-taunting is clearly hoping to poke the sleeping dragon, and incite a tweet IN CAPITAL LETTERS, something that wasn’t forthcoming, as Trump had stated previously he would be attending a dinner in Washington and NOT turning on the television.

This clearly tickled Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel, who took the opportunity to tweet Trump from the ceremony, live on air.