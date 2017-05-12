JK Rowling Makes Direct Plea To Harry Potter Fans Not To Buy Rare Stolen Manuscript

JK Rowling has made a direct plea to fans not to buy a rare, handwritten Harry Potter prequel, which was stolen during a burglary.

The British author penned the story over two sides of an A5 postcard, which was sold for £25,000 at a charity auction at Sotheby’s in 2008.

Rowling begged her 10 million followers on Friday: “Please don’t buy this if you’re offered it.”