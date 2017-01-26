JK Rowling has joined Ed Miliband and senior Tories in warning Theresa May that “history” will judge her links to Donald Trump.

The Harry Potter author tweeted her concern as the new US President declared that torture of terror suspects “absolutely works”.

Trump’s remarks sparked outrage and triggered a backlash against May’s own vow to work with him so the UK and US could “lead together again” on the global stage.

The Prime Minister flew out to America on Thursday for a two-day trip that will see her become the first world leader to visit the White House since the billionaire tycoon’s inauguration.

But although May and Downing Street insist that the UK does not condone torture, critics seized on Trump’s latest backing for ‘enhanced interrogation’ techniques for detainees.

Rowling was swift to react on Twitter with a message to her 9 million followers.