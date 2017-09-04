World famous author (and former English teacher) JK Rowling has delivered her own lesson to a Daily Mail columnist, who claimed schools are under a “strain” because of children who speak English as a foreign language.

Pro-Brexit Andrew Pierce tweeted that 1.3 million children “do not speak English as a first language, underlining strain immigration puts on schools”.

1.3 million children do not speak English as a first language underlining strain immigration puts on schools — Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) September 3, 2017

JK Rowling, who taught English as a foreign language in Portugal before finding fame with Harry Potter, said speaking English as a second or third language didn’t actually mean children were’t fluent in it.

Second and third languages can be fluent. Stop judging everyone by the Brit abroad who just shouts English in a foreign accent. https://t.co/k7gBH4R79v — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 4, 2017

Rowling agreed with one teacher who pointed out that those who don’t speak English as a first language often have a stronger grasp of it because they “learn from the roots up”.

From my POV as a teacher, most second language English children have a stronger grasp of the language. They learn it from the roots up. — Jumping the snark (@Dani_L_P) September 4, 2017

That was my experience when I taught English as a second language. The fact that English dominates popular culture helps, of course! https://t.co/AvDB7ijEdJ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 4, 2017

Many pointed out that children who did not learn English as a mother tongue could, in fact, speak it better.

Possibly because as a second langague, we learn the grammar instead of just pick up vocab & sentences - no one teaches that to a toddler. — Jen K ☕️🍀 (@froggydarren) September 4, 2017

I'm Italian, I speak english pretty fluently and I agree with you @rowangiggles — anywaythewindblows (@emmadelreadahoe) September 4, 2017

Sam Freedman, executive director of Teach First, went a step further. He pointed out that children with English As An Additional Language (EAL) in London did better at maths and English in GCSEs last year - than those for whom English is their first language.

In London last year a higher % of EAL pupils got A*-C in English and Maths than native speakers. https://t.co/8fu0SKFqKK — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 3, 2017

Nationally the average "Attainment 8" score for EAL pupils was higher than native speakers. Progress 8 was much higher. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 3, 2017

The answer for Freedman, was pretty straightforward:

I've heard this before and it's still in many ways difficult for me to get my head around. What is happening here? https://t.co/U9xQ0mWrLz — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) September 4, 2017

2nd generation immigrant families tend to be pretty aspirational... — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 4, 2017

The truth may lie in a a 2016 report by the Education Policy Institute.

It found EAL pupils “make significant strides” throughout their teaching and they are less affected by poverty, meaning they “perform consistently better than others and the difference between the two groups widens as they become more acutely disadvantaged”.

It noted EAL children’s progress during Key Stage 4 - which ends with GCSE exams - was equivalent to advancing half a grade in each subject.