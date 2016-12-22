JK Rowling may have finished writing the ‘Harry Potter’ series nine years ago, but devoted fans’ questions about tiny plot details haven’t slowed down over the years.

Now - as something of an early Christmas present to ‘Potter’ devotees - the author has revealed the question she gets asked the most, before finally giving a definitive answer.

Neil Hall / Reuters JK Rowling

To those who aren’t fully versed on the wizarding world this may seem a bit nice, but the author explains that she gets asked it at least once a week.

And the answer? Here you go:

Mystery solved.

Warner Bros And here's the Basilisk in question

While it’s been almost a decade since Rowling put down her pen on the original series, she has returned to Harry’s world with the play ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ selling out since opening in the West End earlier this year.

The first of five ‘Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them’ films is also currently in cinemas, and the author is penning the screenplays for all of them.

'Harry Potter': Where Are They Now?

'Harry Potter': Where Are They Now?

1 of 60 Daniel Radcliffe starred as Harry Potter... Share this slide:

Peter Mountain via Getty Images