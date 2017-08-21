JK Rowling Defends New Author After Mansplainer Says She Didn't Technically Write A Book

JK Rowling and Roxane Gay have tweeted messages of support for a fellow author after a man tweeted her to say she hadn’t written a book, she’d written ‘a text’.

Laura Kalbag, an author from the UK who now lives in Sweden, had revealed to the world that she’d written a book about website accessibility - a pretty exciting accomplishment.

Unfortunately, Twitter user Erik Spiekermann appeared to be trying very hard to rain on her parade. “Actually, you wrote a text,” he replied. “It took a few other people & skills to make that into a book.”