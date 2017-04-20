Jo Brand has stuck with ‘The Great British Bake Off’, following its move to Channel 4.
The presenter will continue to host popular spin-off show ‘An Extra Slice’, which will accompany Bake Off’s first series with its new broadcaster.
Jo said in a statement: “As a completely mediocre baker myself, but lover of all things spongey and tarty , I am really looking forward to another ‘Extra Slice’ and all the fun and frolics that brings.”
‘An Extra Slice’ previously aired on BBC Two, airing two nights after each episode of ‘Bake Off’.
However, it remains unclear how the show will be scheduled on Channel 4, with the broadcaster set to make an announcement “in due course”.
The spin-off series launched in 2014, the same year ‘Bake Off’ made the leap from BBC Two to BBC One.
Jo follows Paul Hollywood to Channel 4 as the only two BBC ‘Bake Off’ stars to sign up for the new series.
Paul will be judging the contestants’ efforts alongside new addition Prue Leith, who is replacing Mary Berry.
Meanwhile, in place of original ‘Bake Off’ hosts Mel and Sue is the unlikely duo of Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, the latter of which sparked a lot of conversation among ‘Bake Off’ fans when he was first announced for the job.
Channel 4 has also confirmed that Bake Off’s running time will be increased from 60 minutes to 75 minutes when it makes the leap, presumably to accommodate adverts.
‘The Great British Bake Off’ launches on Channel 4 later this year.