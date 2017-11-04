Jo Brand has received widespread praise after taking last night’s Have I Got News For You guests to task over why sexual harassment should be taken seriously. The comedian offered a ringing rebuke following a series of jokes by the all-male panel over recent misconduct allegations within Parliament, with viewers accusing panelists of trying to “downplay” harassment. While Daily Mail columnist Quentin Letts called journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer a “big strong girl” following accusations that former Defence Secretary Michael Fallon repeatedly touched her knee at a dinner a number of years ago, Ian Hislop laughed over one allegation of a Tory MP taking his personal trainer to the cinema. “Some of this isn’t high-level crime, is it?” Hislop said. “Compared to say, Putin or Trump.”

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Jo Brand won herself widespread support for her cutting response to alleged attempts by the Have I Got News For You panel to 'downplay' sexual harassment allegations

Earning herself whoops and hollers of support from the studio audience, Brand cut in: “If I could only say that as the only representative of the female gender here today, I know it’s not high level but it doesn’t have to be high level for women to feel under siege in somewhere like the House of Commons.” She continued: “And actually for women, if you’re constantly being harassed even in a small way, that builds up and that wears you down. “Sorry, I thought I was on Question Time for a minute,” Brand joked. In recent weeks, there have been numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment within the House of Commons. While Tory MP Fallon stepped down from his Defence role earlier in the week, admitting his previous conduct had “fallen short” of military standards, fellow Conservative Charlie Elphicke last night had the Tory whip suspended following ’serious allegations” that have been referred to the police. The Dover MP has denied any wrongdoing.

AzmanL via Getty Images There have been a number of sexual harassment allegations in the House of Commons in recent weeks

Brand’s response triggered a wave of support on social media, with one woman writing: “Couldn’t have chosen a better host than Jo Brand tonight. “Nobody could stand up to that lot as well as she did. Well done that woman.” Another added: “Well done, Jo Brand. She shouldn’t have had to explain it to the #HIGNFY panel, but she did it well.”

Thank you @iamjobrand. At least someone FINALLY said it 👏🏻 — Sinead Haycox (@5ineadthewriter) November 3, 2017

Happened to graze onto #HIGNFY last night (it's lost its sparkle) as she took them to task. Was whooping & hollering. Well said, @iamjobrand — Alan Stedman🇪🇺 (@alanjstedman) November 4, 2017

#HIGNFY I haven’t watched the whole programme yet but from this clip, I can only say “thank God for Jo Brand”. — Sally Brien (@SallyEBrien) November 4, 2017

Jo Brand, you absolute goddess — Michelle Birkby (@michelleeb) November 4, 2017

"And that wears you down" Jo Brand nails it. https://t.co/vCFW965NLF — sianushka (@sianushka) November 3, 2017

Meanwhile, other viewers hit out at the show for failing to have a single female guest on the panel, bar host Brand.

And as the only woman on the panel... yeah, it's no wonder, quite frankly, things are as they are. MORE women is all that stops this. — Liz Tray (@LizTray) November 4, 2017

Of all the weeks not to have a single woman on the panel 🙄 #facepalm — Jenny Johnson (@JennyCardiff3) November 4, 2017