Jo Cox-Backed Report Urges UK Against 'Knee-Jerk Isolationism'

A report that was to be launched by murdered MP Jo Cox urges the UK to continue intervening in international conflicts despite calls to retreat following the second Iraq war.

The paper was to be published by the late Labour MP and former humanitarian worker alongside Tom Tugendhat, a Tory MP and ex-soldier, and warns “knee jerk isolationism” will have “dangerous implications for national security and the safety of civilians around the world”.

It cites the successes of creating no-fly zones Iraq in 1991, the Kosovo intervention in the late-1990s and action in Sierra Leone in 2000, and states Cox believed “Britain must lead again”.

The report produced by the Policy Exchange think-tank, called The Cost of Doing Nothing, was to be released to coincide with the much-delayed Chilcot inquiry into the Iraq war.

Cox’s friend and Labour MP Alison McGovern completed the work, which has the consent of Cox’s husband, Brendan.