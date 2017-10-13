Jo Frost believes we need to create a culture where parents aren’t afraid to ask for help with child violence.

The parenting expert, previously known as ‘Supernanny’, explores the shocking subject of children who murder in her latest documentary, ‘Jo Frost: On Britain’s Killer Kids’.

Each of the four episodes looks at a different topic including children who kill a family member and children who kill at school.

Murder may be the extreme end of the spectrum, but Frost said filming the series taught her that we need to ensure all parents feel it is okay to ask for help on issues of anger and violence, “so they don’t feel as if they have failed”.

“I am concerned about the length of time it takes for the families to receive the help they need,” she told HuffPost UK.