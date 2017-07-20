Universities must publicly justify the pay of anyone who earns more than the prime minister, Jo Johnson is set to demand in an attempt to end the “endless upward ratchet” of vice chancellors’ salaries. The call from the universities minister follows similar demands from higher education unions, who say the “largesse” of university leaders has become an “embarrassment”. The average university boss currently earns more than £277,000 between their pay packet and benefits, research released in February revealed. But it is Bath University vice chancellor Dame Glynis Breakwell who boasts the highest salary, raking in £451,000 a year - three times the amount Theresa May is paid.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Bath University boss Dame Glynis Breakwell takes home £451,000 a year for her role

Breakwell’s earnings were highlighted in Parliament last week by former Labour MP Lord Andrew Adonis, who launched a scathing attack on the university boss’ “greed”. In a speech in London today, Johnson is expected to warn that it is time for the sector to end the upward spiral of vice-chancellor pay, the Press Association reported. “When students and taxpayers invest so heavily in our higher education system, value for money should be guaranteed. Yet, I am still hearing students say that their course is poor quality,” he will say. “This is not good enough, especially when some vice chancellors take home a wage that in some cases exceeds that of the Prime Minister.” It is believed that the Tory MP will call on the newly created Office for Students to deal with the issue. Johnson is also expected to defend the university funding system, which sees UK students charged up to £9,250 a year.

PA Archive/PA Images Jo Johnson is set to call for a crackdown on the 'endless upward ratchet' of vice chancellors' pay