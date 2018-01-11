Government minister Jo Johnson has publicly denounced a No.10 former aide who attacked Justine Greening for blocking radical education reforms.

Boris Johnson’s brother hit out after Theresa May’s former chief of staff Nick Timothy claimed Greening was “unpopular with officials, she frustrated reformers, and she exasperated the Prime Minister”.

Greening was fired as Education Secretary this week and left the government after refusing a new post of Work and Pensions Secretary.

Johnson, who was himself moved to the Transport department from his post as universities minister in the reshuffle, tweeted that Timothy was ‘so wrong’ with his claims that Greening had undermined reforms of higher education.