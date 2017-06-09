The SNP’s John Nicolson has lost East Dunbartonshire to the Lib Dem Jo Swinson.
Swinson, a former equalities minister, returns to parliament having lost the same seat to Nicolson in 2015.
As the party struggled on election night, there was immediately speculation Swinson could become leader of the Lib Dems, after Nick Clegg lost his seat and Tim Farron is under threat.
First elected in 2005, Swinson served in a range of junior ministerial roles, including as minister for employment relations and equalities.