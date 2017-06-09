All Sections
    09/06/2017 02:53 BST | Updated 09/06/2017 05:57 BST

    General Election Results 2017: Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson Beats SNP's John Nicolson

    She's the first Lib Dem gain of the night.

    The SNP’s John Nicolson has lost East Dunbartonshire to the Lib Dem Jo Swinson.

    Swinson, a former equalities minister, returns to parliament having lost the same seat to Nicolson in 2015.

    As the party struggled on election night, there was immediately speculation Swinson could become leader of the Lib Dems, after Nick Clegg lost his seat and Tim Farron is under threat.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Jo Swinson
    ANDY BUCHANAN via Getty Images
    John Nicolson

    First elected in 2005, Swinson served in a range of junior ministerial roles, including as minister for employment relations and equalities.

