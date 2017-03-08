Joan Collins Calls Out Hollywood Stars For Being 'Too Political'

Joan Collins has claimed Hollywood has become too political, as she accused actors of “colouring other people’s opinions”. The legendary actress admitted she was not a fan of celebrities revealing their political leanings, as she made an appearance on ‘The One Show’ on Tuesday (7 March) night. Joan appeared on the programme alongside her ‘The Time of Their Lives’ co-star Pauline Collins, when the conversation turned to politics.

BBC Joan Collins appeared on 'The One Show'

As host Matt Baker asked how they felt about those in the public eye fearing they can’t offer opinions for fear of being shot down, Pauline said: “I feel - and we both agree - it is some ways irresponsible of actors to give opinions about politics because we don’t know enough about them and we should not be influencing people because we’ve been on telly.” Joan agreed, saying: “I think it’s perfectly true. But that doesn’t mean that if we’re around the dining room table with a bunch of actors and friends we don’t talk about it vociferously. “Because we do have opinions but those opinions should not colour other people’s opinions,” she explained. “The same goes for big actors in Hollywood, who I think have become much too political.”

BBC Joan was on the sofa alongside co-star Pauline Collins

Joan is currently will be returning to the big screen herself when ‘The Time Of Their Lives’ opens in cinemas later this year. The film tells the story of an aged Tinseltown star who escapes from an old people’s home to attend one of her ex-husband’s funeral. ‘The One Show’ airs weekdays at 7pm on BBC One.