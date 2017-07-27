Mother-of-two turned killer Joanna Dennehy will live out the rest of her days in prison after murdering three men and attempting to kill two others.
The 33-year-old was jailed for life at the Old Bailey in 2014, with Mr Justice Spencer telling her she was a “cruel, calculating, selfish and manipulative serial killer.”
He also revealed Dennehy had sent him a letter informing him she was not sorry for the murders, adding that she had told a psychiatrist: “I killed to see how I would feel, to see if I was as cold as I thought I was, then it got more-ish.”
Jurors during her trial were shown a chilling selfie Dennehy took while she on the run from police showing her posing and sticking out her tongue in the back of a Vauxhall Astra, moments before she selected and stabbed her fourth and fifth victims.
Other images show Dennehy posing with a jagged knife and her tongue protruding, and one of her flashing her bra and exposing what look to be self harm scars on her stomach.
Dennehy, of Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, had already killed three men in Cambridgeshire when she randomly targeted the two dog walkers in Hereford. Robin Bereza and John Rogers suffered multiple injuries but survived.
Lukasz Slaboszewski, 31, John Chapman, 56, and Kevin Lee, 48, lost their lives.
One witness told Cambridge Crown Court Dennehy had been driven by a “thirst for blood” during her two-week murder spree, which saw her dump the bodies of her victims in ditches around Peterborough.
On Thursday, Channel 5 will air a documentary which asks just how a home counties schoolgirl would grow up to be a serial killer, and includes interviews with the father of her daughters and a former housemate who knew the victims.
It also reveals CCTV video with audio of Dennehy as she is being booked into the police station after her arrest. Dennehy can be heard to say: “Attempted murder and murder, that’s nothing. That’s like going down for Sunday roast. Easy.”
She adds: “Attempted murder and murder, could be worse. I could be big, fat, black and ugly.”
Dennehy, who mocked her victims after death (she stored Slaboszewski’s body in a wheelie bin before dumping him and Lee was found wearing a black sequin dress and positioned in a sexual pose) was diagnosed as suffering from emotionally unstable personality disorder, anti-social personality disorder and a psychopathic disorder.
In prison she was also diagnosed with paraphilia sadomasochism, a condition in which sufferers are turned on by sexual violence.
Toni-Ann Roberts, who shared a house with Dennehy and knew the victims, told Channel 5: “I don’t know how and I can’t understand how men... were under her spell but she had her way and it worked.”
She also recalled how Dennehy’s second victim Chapman, who had served in the Royal Navy during the Falklands War, was afraid of Dennehy.
She revealed: “John mentioned on a few occasions that he was scared and he had to lock his door... and hide from Joanna, obviously and be quiet because he... he’d turn the TV off because he didn’t want her to know that he was there.”
Roberts, who is filmed returning to the home she shared with Dennehy, added: “She corrupted so many people’s lives, it wasn’t just one person, that one person had a family… She took three people. They all had families, friends, people that cared about them. We’ve, we’ve all been left to deal with this.”
Dennehy, who smirked and laughed as she was jailed is one of just three women in Britain alongside Rose West and the late Myra Hindley to have been told she can never be released.
Joanna Dennehy: Killing for Kicks airs at 9pm on Thursday July 27 on Channel 5