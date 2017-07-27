Mother-of-two turned killer Joanna Dennehy will live out the rest of her days in prison after murdering three men and attempting to kill two others. The 33-year-old was jailed for life at the Old Bailey in 2014, with Mr Justice Spencer telling her she was a “cruel, calculating, selfish and manipulative serial killer.” He also revealed Dennehy had sent him a letter informing him she was not sorry for the murders, adding that she had told a psychiatrist: “I killed to see how I would feel, to see if I was as cold as I thought I was, then it got more-ish.”

SWNS Joanna Dennehy posing with a jagged knife and her tongue protruding

Jurors during her trial were shown a chilling selfie Dennehy took while she on the run from police showing her posing and sticking out her tongue in the back of a Vauxhall Astra, moments before she selected and stabbed her fourth and fifth victims. Other images show Dennehy posing with a jagged knife and her tongue protruding, and one of her flashing her bra and exposing what look to be self harm scars on her stomach. Dennehy, of Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, had already killed three men in Cambridgeshire when she randomly targeted the two dog walkers in Hereford. Robin Bereza and John Rogers suffered multiple injuries but survived.

PA The victims: Lukasz Slaboszewski, John Chapman and Kevin Lee

Lukasz Slaboszewski, 31, John Chapman, 56, and Kevin Lee, 48, lost their lives. One witness told Cambridge Crown Court Dennehy had been driven by a “thirst for blood” during her two-week murder spree, which saw her dump the bodies of her victims in ditches around Peterborough. On Thursday, Channel 5 will air a documentary which asks just how a home counties schoolgirl would grow up to be a serial killer, and includes interviews with the father of her daughters and a former housemate who knew the victims.

SWNS Dennehy is one of only three women in Britain to be told she will never be released from prison

It also reveals CCTV video with audio of Dennehy as she is being booked into the police station after her arrest. Dennehy can be heard to say: “Attempted murder and murder, that’s nothing. That’s like going down for Sunday roast. Easy.” She adds: “Attempted murder and murder, could be worse. I could be big, fat, black and ugly.” Dennehy, who mocked her victims after death (she stored Slaboszewski’s body in a wheelie bin before dumping him and Lee was found wearing a black sequin dress and positioned in a sexual pose) was diagnosed as suffering from emotionally unstable personality disorder, anti-social personality disorder and a psychopathic disorder.

SWNS Dennehy flashing her bra and exposing what look to be self harm scars on her stomach