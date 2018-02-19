Steering a huge awards ceremony is never easy and while many applauded the ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star’s efforts, a number of viewers watching the ceremony at home were left unimpressed.

Joanna Lumley received mixed reviews from fans, after making her debut as a Baftas host on Sunday (18 February) night.

Joanna kicked off the evening with a short monologue, highlight the work of some of the A-listers in the room for praise, while harmlessly poking fun at some of the others, including Hugh Grant.

“He played an egocentric actor,” she said, referencing his star turn in ‘Paddington 2’. “Don’t know how you did it, dahling... Well done!”

As the night went on, the TV legend was clearly comfortable in the role but it’s fair to say that some of the pre-written jokes fell a little flat: