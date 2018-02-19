All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    19/02/2018 00:00 GMT | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Baftas 2018: Joanna Lumley's Hosting Debut Receives Mixed Reviews

    Were you a fan?

    Joanna Lumley received mixed reviews from fans, after making her debut as a Baftas host on Sunday (18 February) night. 

    Steering a huge awards ceremony is never easy and while many applauded the ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star’s efforts, a number of viewers watching the ceremony at home were left unimpressed. 

    Guy Levy/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

    Joanna kicked off the evening with a short monologue, highlight the work of some of the A-listers in the room for praise, while harmlessly poking fun at some of the others, including Hugh Grant. 

    “He played an egocentric actor,” she said, referencing his star turn in ‘Paddington 2’. “Don’t know how you did it, dahling... Well done!”

    As the night went on, the TV legend was clearly comfortable in the role but it’s fair to say that some of the pre-written jokes fell a little flat: 

    One thing we can all agree on though, is that Joanna’s quip about the fact Rebecca Ferguson was wearing the same dress as her was expertly delivered. 

    “I hope you saw Rebecca and I are doing a twin dress thing,” she said. “It’s because we’re nearly the same age.”

    The night saw a number of fan favourites take home awards, with ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ winning five. 

    ‘I, Tonya’ star Allison Janney also triumphed, in the Best Supporting Actress category, while Gary Oldman’s portrayal of Winston Churchill won him the Best Actor accolade. See the full list of winners here

    READ MORE:

    All The Photos From The Baftas Red Carpet
    MORE: uk celebrityukfilm awards seasonjoanna lumleybaftas

    Conversations