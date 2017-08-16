Job Ad Bills NHS Improvement Chief Role As 'Not For Faint-Hearted'

A job advert for the new boss of a body tasked with cutting costs in the NHS describes the role as “not for the faint-hearted”.

NHS Improvement, which oversees hospital trusts across the country, is looking for a new chief executive - who will be paid up to £270,000 a year.

The job description, written by NHS Improvement itself, refers to the role as “manifestly not for the fainthearted”, highlighting “unprecedented challenges”, both financial and political.

It also cites mounting cost pressures and cuts, as well as NHS deficits, as key pressures facing the service.

According to the person specification, the successful candidate: “Will need to co-pilot the NHS through a challenging programme of cost reduction and productivity improvement, balanced against the need to improve service quality and patient safety, whilst also championing sustainability and transformation partnerships. This individual will play a vital role in producing more integrated health and care services across traditional boundaries.”