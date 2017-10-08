‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Joe McFadden has shot down rumours that things have turned romantic between himself and fellow contestant Mollie King behind the scenes.
According to The Mirror, the two were spotted “looking cosy” during rehearsals on the show, sparking some to suggest things may be heating up between them.
However, Joe has now had his say on the matter, insisting they’re both far too busy to be dating right now.
Branding the rumours “ridiculous”, he told the Daily Record: “I don’t know when anyone would have the time for romance, to be perfectly honest.
“I get home at night and I’m exhausted. All I can do is get myself something to eat and then fall into bed.
“Sometimes I have time for a hot bath, but that’s about it. I can’t imagine having the energy for anything else.”
He continued: “Just because we were stood rehearsing a dance one day, a certain newspaper decided that we must be together. I found it very flattering that anyone would even entertain that idea but it’s absolute nonsense.”
Mollie was previously forced to dispel claims that she and her pro partner AJ Pritchard were an item, telling HuffPost UK: “[The rumours] didn’t surprise me but I hardly even know him well so far, so there’s no truth in that.
“But he’s such a sweetheart and obviously he is a beautiful boy so I’m very lucky.”
Meanwhile, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez - the latter of whom is partnered with Alexandra Burke - have both been noticeably silent about rumours that there are sparks flying between the two of them.