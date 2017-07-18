Matthew Childs / Reuters Tennis fans have slammed BBC Today Show host John Humphrys for the way he questioned British tennis player Johanna Konta

BBC presenter John Humphrys has received a volley of abuse after questioning the “Britishness” of Johanna Konta during a “horrible” interview about her playing into the history books at Wimbledon. Listeners were outraged by Humphrys’ treatment of Konta, who appeared on his Radio 4 Today programme on Tuesday after she was knocked out of the SW19 semi-finals last week, in what was the best-ever showing for a British female tennis player at the tournament for 39 years. The interview, listeners later wrote on Twitter, was not only “patronising” but Humphrys’ assertions were “inaccurate” and left him looking like a “fuckwit”. Konta, on the other hand, was praised for her composure.

Note to John Humphrys: Johanna Konta isn't a politician. She is a tennis player that brought joy to millions during Wimbledon. Grow up. — Susie Harris (@susieharris19) July 18, 2017

Stunning combination of forensic micro-aggression and wrong facts is really making this Humphrys-Konta interview zing #r4today — Neil Fisher (@nfmusic) July 18, 2017

John Humphries interviewing Konta - aggressive, sexist, patronising, inaccurate and zenophobic. How is this allowed BBC?! 👏👏👏#r4today — London_innit (@London_innit) July 18, 2017

Humphrys interview with Konta perfectly highlighted why he should retire #r4today — Shahil Parmar (@shahil95) July 18, 2017

Why was he trying to start a fight with her? He's horrible to listen to & gets nothing out of guests - just moody & belligerent #r4Today — Betty (@BettyEC91) July 18, 2017

This sums up beautifully why I've stopped listening to what was once an essential part of my day. #r4today — Sarah-the-bookworm (@bookwormsarah) July 18, 2017

What an appalling interview with Jo Konta by John Humphrys. Very impressed with how she kept her cool and calm. #r4today — Mark (@chislehurst) July 18, 2017

The good thing was how she kept her composure. The bad thing was how little a surprise it was.



Patronising, inaccurate and unbecoming. — Mark (@chislehurst) July 18, 2017

Humphrys’ interview with the world No 4 got off to a rocky start after the radio host suggested the 26-year-old “crashed” out of the tournament, even though she lost to five-time winner and losing finalist Venus Williams. He then asked her why it took her so long to rise up the tennis ranks, which Konta took in her stride, saying “this is part of any athletes journey, nothing happens overnight”. He then suggested: “Something happened to you”. Again, Konta, was measured in her response, explaining that she was “definitely going through a period where I needed to mature” and that it had led to her being “stronger as a player and as a competitor”.

PA Archive/PA Images Humphrys' interview was branded 'patronising' and 'inaccurate'

Humphrys asked if the experience she was referring to was “losing”, but Konta said it was more than that, detailing how her tennis career had seen her “moving continents, moving countries” and weathering “some hard losses”, experience that gave her “that much more to work with when I get into more and more difficult situations.” Konta’s talk of moving countries - she was born in Australia to Hungarian parents and moved to England age 14, becoming a British citizen in 2012 - led to Humphrys’ most controversial and inaccurate line of questioning. He said: “You talk about moving continents... that’s the thing, we talk about you being British, but you were born in Hungary, Australian citizenship, and I seem to remember the Australian High Commissioner, when you were in the quarter finals, saying, ‘great to see an Aussie win’, and we were saying, ‘great to see a Brit win’... so what are you?” Konta then walked Humphrys thorough her lineage, pointing out that she had “spent half my life” living in the UK, before detailing her pride at representing Great Britain: “I’m a British citizen and I’m incredibly proud to represent Great Britain and I have so officially since 2012, but I have personally since 2005, when I moved here. I’ve also represented GB at the Olympics, so I’m definitely a British athlete.” The question was seized upon by listeners as the ultimate insult to the tennis player who had “brought joy to millions during Wimbledon”.

Konta reached Wimbledon semis, but all fuckwit John Humphrys does is question her "Britishness"



Don't recall him doing that to Mo Farah... — Will 🐝 (@WMcHBg) July 18, 2017

John Humphrys was patronising to Johanna Konta....even saying: "Are you really a Brit then?" ...he could work for passport control! #r4today — Vivid Ricky (@VividRicky) July 18, 2017

Imagine if Konta had won #Wimbledon. Would the BBC put her up for #SPOTY as 'Overseas Personality' award?? — Marcher Lord (@MarcherLord1) July 18, 2017