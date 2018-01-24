In Tuesday’s (23 January) show, John devoted almost all of his interview to the controversy, setting the record straight while speaking to presenter Emma Willis .

Following his backdoor eviction from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house earlier this week, John Barnes took the opportunity to address the homophobia scandal he faced during his time on the show.

Admitting he felt “disappointed” at the suggestion he was homophobic, the former footballer said that a “lie” had been told about him “shaming” Andrew Brady for his close friendship with Shane Jansen (aka Courtney Act).

Explaining the “out of the club” line, he explained: “Throughout the programme, we have all been teasing Andrew and Shane about their relationship… I’ve been talking to Shane a lot about homosexuality and why maybe straight men feel a particular way, so there’s no way I shamed Andrew.

“I saw, when I got out, an incident where I said, ‘Andrew is now out of the club’. Now, what happened with that… there had been a lot of teasing going on for the whole day, and Shane said to me, ‘me and Andrew are going to experiment’.

“Me and Andrew have this joke… we’re going to be going out in Chester, pulling women, it’s going to be great. I’m a married man at 54, I’m not going to be going out in Chester, pulling women with Andrew, I’m not part of any club.

“So when he made that statement, I said, ‘right, Andrew’s out of the club. We’re not going out in Chester anymore’, not that we ever were. There is no club. That’s how it started.”