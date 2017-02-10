Ricky MacGregor/PA Archive James Duddridge says he is 'amazed' at the level of support he has received over attempts to oust Commons Speaker John Bercow

The early day motion (EDM) - a way for MPs to register concern about an issue - was tabled as Parliament rose for its February recess, which Duddridge said would give his colleagues time to think about the issue. He suggested that by the time MPs come back to Westminster on February 20, Bercow may realise his position is “untenable, perhaps even to the point that he doesn’t return on the Monday”. Fellow Tory MP Alec Shelbrooke backed the motion, saying that although Trump’s “faith-based migrant ban” is “discriminatory” and “wrong”, Bercow had “politicised the office of Speaker and his position is untenable”. Despite this, friends of Bercow have rallied behind him, with one Labour MP branding Duddridge’s motion “utterly ridiculous and self-indulgent”.

PA/PA Wire Bercow has been targeted since speaking out about Donald Trump's state visit

Labour MP Jess Phillips dismissed the Speaker’s critics as a “load of rich blokes”, saying: “Loads of Tories don’t like Bercow because he’s trying to reform the Commons and make it more representative. “I will vote to support John Bercow, utterly ridiculous and self-indulgent of MP who will waste all our time on this.” Senior Labour MP Andy Burnham and shadow cabinet ministers Barbara Keeley and Kate Osamor also expressed their support for Bercow. SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh told BBC2’s Newsnight: “This is a modernising Speaker. “James Duddridge has mentioned previously that he has an objection to a modernising Speaker, well I think we need to take the House of Commons into the 21st century and take it out of what would seem to be a Hogwarts type of debating society that many Tory MPs want it to be.” Ukip MP Douglas Carswell, whose motion of no confidence led to the downfall of Michael Martin as speaker in 2009, said the move against Bercow was “misguided”.

Nicola Tree via Getty Images Labour MP Jess Phillips has branded Duddridge's motion 'utterly ridiculous and self-indulgent'