The BBC has defended one of its highest-paid male stars after a fierce backlash from MPs and campaigners over why he was allowed to discuss the gender pay gap on-air despite having mocked the issue earlier in the week.

The corporation earlier faced calls to force Radio 4 Today presenter John Humphrys to step aside after transcripts leaked last night reportedly showed him ridiculing the gap with colleague Jon Sopel off-air.

The broadcaster was accused of “double standards”, given women were prevented from broadcasting on the issue after they commented on it.

It came as Beeb bosses were forced to hit back at claims that former Countryside presenter Miriam O’Reilly was bumped from the running order of the flagship morning show on Friday because of the leaked comments.

“I told the producer I had heard the exchange between Humphrys and Sopel and Mr Humphrys was not impartial,” O’Reilly claimed on Twitter.

“A matter of minutes later the producer rang back sounding a little embarrassed. He said something along the lines of news moves on,” she said.

“It was the guest - me - who was stood down rather than Mr Humphrys.”

Humphrys, who took his regular position on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme on Friday morning, was revealed to be paid more than £600,000 last year, making him one of the Beeb’s highest-paid stars.

The BBC said Humphrys was bound by the same rules of impartiality as everyone else.

But his continued presence came after bosses this week demanded those who have given support to the ‘#BBCWomen’ campaign to achieve equal pay stand down from reporting the topic.

That rule was enforced after the intervention of former China editor Carrie Gracie this weekend, and saw Gracie herself made to sit silently on Monday while Humphrys reported on her case.

Labour’s Stella Creasy told HuffPost UK that it was “unfair” some stars have been stopped from speaking while Humphrys continued to work.

The Walthamstow MP said: “This shows the BBC needs to ensure equal pay rather than using editorial guidelines to try to prevent presenters talking about this issue.

“It’s clear everyone has an opinion, so it is unfair to stop some speaking and not others.

“That some of those opinions appear rooted in the 19th century when it comes to why this matters only further underlines the importance of getting this right.”

Woman’s Hour presenter Jane Garvey, who, alongside colleague Winifred Robinson, has been banned from reporting on pay disparity, described the corporation as “the Department of Mixed Messages”.