John Humphrys has sparked outrage by dismissing the death of Jo Cox as murder, rather than an act of terrorism.

The BBC Radio 4 presenter was discussing a new police counter-terrorism initiative on Monday when he said it “muddies the water” to compare the MP’s killing with other extremist acts.

The broadcaster was interviewing Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner at the National Police Chiefs’ Council, on the Today programme about the current level of terrorist threat directed at the UK when he made the comment.

Rowley said: “Of course in the UK we do have to worry about... extreme right wing groups are very provocative and can cause significant risk to our communities and, indeed, we know that extreme right wing related issues which led to the tragic murder of Jo Cox not that long ago.”