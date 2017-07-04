John Legend’s seven-month-old baby doppelgänger is freaking the internet out with his uncanny resemblance.
Twitter user @MrMenziN shared a collage of four photos of the seven-month-old baby boy on 30 June and wrote: “Explain fam @johnlegend.”
Twitter users were shocked by how much the little one looks like Legend, and the photos were retweeted more than 17,000 times in four days.
It didn’t take long for other parents to share photos of their babies and toddlers who also look like Legend.
One Twitter user made a solid case as to why so many babies look like the singer, writing: “I think the reason all these babies look like John Legend might be that John Legend looks like a baby.”
Legend replied: ‘Exactly’.