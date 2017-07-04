John Legend’s seven-month-old baby doppelgänger is freaking the internet out with his uncanny resemblance. Twitter user @MrMenziN shared a collage of four photos of the seven-month-old baby boy on 30 June and wrote: “Explain fam @johnlegend.”

Twitter users were shocked by how much the little one looks like Legend, and the photos were retweeted more than 17,000 times in four days.

The baby looks more like John Legend than John Legend — Stephen King (@steveamaza) July 1, 2017

I've never been so jealous of a baby — Nandy (@Be_YonceHive) July 2, 2017

I'm in literal tears 😭😭😭 man — cordarrius (@__twitty__) July 3, 2017

It didn’t take long for other parents to share photos of their babies and toddlers who also look like Legend.

lol no but seriously, explain pic.twitter.com/dwKukg84kv — bby 🌱 (@_nbenzo) July 2, 2017

i too must have a talk pic.twitter.com/FQg3twJghP — Mocha Mandela (@Mr_Grimes9) July 2, 2017

One Twitter user made a solid case as to why so many babies look like the singer, writing: “I think the reason all these babies look like John Legend might be that John Legend looks like a baby.”

I think the reason all these babies look like John Legend might be that John Legend looks like a baby https://t.co/ntB2HdZgRI — Alfred Pennyworth (@saracenic) July 1, 2017

Legend replied: ‘Exactly’.