John Lewis have revealed their 2017 Christmas advert, which sees the lovable giant Moz the Monster take centre stage. The clip will receive its first airing on Channel 4 tonight (Friday 10 November) at 9pm, with a simulcast taking place on all of Sky’s own channels.

This year’s advert tells the story of a boy named Joe, who is kept awake by an imaginary, 7ft monster who lives under his bed. The pair form an unlikely bond, but staying awake all night leaves the youngster super sleepy all day, so he’s given a night light for Christmas, to help him get some peace and quiet. However, this means - and this is where it will pull at your heartstrings - that Moz is gone from his life. There is a welcome twist though, as Joe realises his disappearance may not be all it seems.

Over the years, the ads have become as famous for their soundtracks as they have for their storylines, and this year’s clip is accompanied by an Elbow cover of The Beatles’ ‘Golden Slumbers’. It was also directed by French filmmaker Michel Gondry, whose previous credits include ’Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind’. The 2017 charity partner is Barnardo’s, with whom John Lewis have a long-running partnership. Admitting that he was nervous about taking on the project, Michel said: “When I told my ex-girlfriend I was doing the next John Lewis Christmas film she said, ‘You have big shoes to fill, this John Lewis commercial must make people cry, don’t forget’. “Last week I showed it to her and she cried. Phew.”

Craig Inglis, John Lewis’s Customer Director, added: “This year’s Christmas campaign brings to life the power of children’s imaginations and the joy of great friendships. “Moz and Joe’s story is magical and heartwarming and I’m sure it will be loved by all of our customers, young and old.” See the advert here at 8am.