In one of the nation’s most bizarre festive traditions, there’s only one topic up for discussion in Twittersphere right now, and that’s the new John Lewis Christmas advert.

Despite the ad only being unveiled this morning (10 November), Moz the Monster is already a trending topic on Twitter and near-enough household name thanks to his antics in the retailer’s new campaign, which focuses on the friendship between a young boy and the monster who lives under his bed.

Of course, it didn’t take long before the ad got people’s imaginations running wild, particularly thanks to the theme of a “monster under the bed”...