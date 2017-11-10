In one of the nation’s most bizarre festive traditions, there’s only one topic up for discussion in Twittersphere right now, and that’s the new John Lewis Christmas advert.
Despite the ad only being unveiled this morning (10 November), Moz the Monster is already a trending topic on Twitter and near-enough household name thanks to his antics in the retailer’s new campaign, which focuses on the friendship between a young boy and the monster who lives under his bed.
Of course, it didn’t take long before the ad got people’s imaginations running wild, particularly thanks to the theme of a “monster under the bed”...
And given that Morrissey is currently on the comeback trail, the hashtag #MozTheMonster did get people wondering about which Moz it was that had caused a stir...
Meanwhile, a fair few people admitted that they’d been left rather cold by the ad, with a lot of confusion over what was going on at the end...
Twitter’s new 280-character limit meant that some social media users really had time to overthink things...
And one particular aspect stuck out to a lot of people, too...
While you can watch it online now, this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert - featuring musical accompaniment from Elbow, with a cover of The Beatles’ ‘Golden Slumbers’ - will get its TV debut tonight at 9pm on Channel 4 and Sky’s own channels.