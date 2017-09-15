John Lewis Invites Customers To Sleepover In A £2m Apartment For Free

Buying a bed is important business. After all, a good night’s sleep means better mood, greater productivity and enhanced creativity, as well as doing wonders for your health.

That’s why John Lewis is inviting customers to spend the night in the UK’s first fully-furnished in-store apartment for free, so people can try before they buy.

The Residence is a one-bedroom apartment located in John Lewis stores across the country in Oxford Street, London, as well as Cambridge and Liverpool.