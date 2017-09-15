John Lewis Invites Customers To Sleepover In A £2m Apartment For Free

Buying a bed is important business. After all, a good night’s sleep means better mood, greater productivity and enhanced creativity, as well as doing wonders for your health.
That’s why John Lewis is inviting customers to spend the night in the UK’s first fully-furnished in-store apartment for free, so people can try before they buy.
The Residence is a one-bedroom apartment located in John Lewis stores across the country in Oxford Street, London, as well as Cambridge and Liverpool.
Guests have full use of the apartment overnight. Not only are they able to try out the bed in a sleepover, but they can host dinner parties for family and friends for up to 10 guests. A concierge is on-hand throughout their stay and a mixologist can prepare drinks.
The stay is “tailored” with beauty products of their choice and a selection of clothes in the guest’s size waiting in the wardrobe.
The Oxford Street Residence, which has been valued at £2m by Savills, features a study and indoor terrace which overlooks Cavendish Square.
Meanwhile the apartments in Liverpool and Cambridge can host private two-hour long brunches for up to six guests, including Mimosa drinks.
The Residence is open from Saturday 16th September - 18th October.
To apply visit the concierge team at participating stores this weekend (16th and 17th September) and next weekend (23rd and 24th September). Customers will be selected at random at the end of each weekend to either sleepover or dine.