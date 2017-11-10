In this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert a giant monster takes centre stage.

The advert tells the story of a boy named Joe, who was kept awake at night by Moz - the imaginary, 7ft monster living under his bed.

The lovable monster and Joe formed an unlikely bond, so we have no doubt that children watching the programme will want their very own Moz, too.

So, of course John Lewis is selling a plush ‘Moz’ toy for kids (and grown-ups) for £20, (10% of every toy sold will be donated to children’s charity Barnardo’s).