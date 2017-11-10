All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS

    'John Lewis' Moz The Monster Toy: Where To Get Monster Merchandise For Kids

    The lovable monster has his own merchandise.

    10/11/2017 14:10 GMT

    In this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert a giant monster takes centre stage.

    The advert tells the story of a boy named Joe, who was kept awake at night by Moz - the imaginary, 7ft monster living under his bed.

    The lovable monster and Joe formed an unlikely bond, so we have no doubt that children watching the programme will want their very own Moz, too.

    So, of course John Lewis is selling a plush ‘Moz’ toy for kids (and grown-ups) for £20, (10% of every toy sold will be donated to children’s charity Barnardo’s).

    JohnLewis

    Moz the monster fans can also get their hands on a mug, Christmas book and cosy slippers from John Lewis. 

    If you’re keen to get your little one a monster companion and want to see what other varieties exist, we’ve rounded up monster-themed toys for kids of all ages below, with prices starting from just £4. 

    • Fisher-Price Zoom 'n Crawl Monster
      Fisherprice
      Price: £29.99.
      Age suitability: 9 months+
      Buy here.
    • Cuddy Monster Soft Toy
      Theworks
      Price: £6.
      Age suitability: Not stated.
      Buy here.
    • Large Talking Monster Soft Toy
      Argos
      Price: £14.99.
      Age suitability: From birth.
      Buy here
    • Melissa & Doug Monster Bowling
      Tesco
      Price: £13.99.
      Age suitability: 2-5 years.
      Buy here.
    • Monster Soft Toy, Designed By Kids
      IKEA
      Price: £4.
      Age suitability: Not stated.
      Buy here.
    • Pop-Up Monsters
      Very
      Price: £19.99.
      Age suitability: 8 months to 4 years.
      Buy here.
    • Pink Monster Truck
      ToysRUS
      Price: £12.99.
      Age suitability: 9 months to 3 years.
      Buy here.

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Yes, You CAN Make A Family Walk Fun
    MORE:parentsChildrenChristmasToysJohn Lewis Christmas advert

    Conversations