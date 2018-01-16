John Lewis Recalls Four Dolls From 'My First Doll' Collection Due To Choking Fears

John Lewis has recalled four dolls from their ‘My First Doll’ collection due to fears they may present a potential choking hazard for kids.

The high-street retailer said if anyone has bought one of these items since 27 September 2017, they should take it off their children immediately.

The statement on the John Lewis website read: “The safety of our customers is very important to us, so as a precaution we’re recalling the following products as there is a risk part of the eye may become detached and present potential choking hazard.”