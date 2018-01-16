John Lewis Recalls Four Dolls From 'My First Doll' Collection Due To Choking Fears

John Lewis has recalled four dolls from their ‘My First Doll’ collection due to fears they may present a potential choking hazard for kids.
The high-street retailer said if anyone has bought one of these items since 27 September 2017, they should take it off their children immediately.
The statement on the John Lewis website read: “The safety of our customers is very important to us, so as a precaution we’re recalling the following products as there is a risk part of the eye may become detached and present potential choking hazard.”
All customers are asked to return the item to their nearest John Lewis or Waitrose store to receive a full refund.
The dolls affected are: “785 00120 / 785 00122 My first doll, girl”, “785 00121 My first doll, boy”, “785 00124 Baby twin set” and “78500127 My first doll bumper set”.
The recall only affects batch codes 1702 and 1703, which can be found on the barcode label at the back of the box, as well as the sewn-in label.
However, if you have purchased a doll from a different batch and you are concerned about the safety of the doll, you are still able to return it.
The statement continued: “We’re very sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment this product recall may cause you.”