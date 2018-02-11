Labour's John McDonnell Would Prefer Another Election To Second Brexit Referendum

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said he would rather have a general election than a second EU referendum.

McDonnell, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s right-hand man, said another Brexit referendum would cause divisions again and the “better route” is to have a general election.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has previously stopped short of ruling out a second EU referendum when the Brexit terms are known.

Mr Corbyn insisted last month that he was not calling for a new national poll on withdrawal, but sidestepped questions on whether he could change his stance in the future.

Speaking on ITV’s Peston On Sunday, McDonnell said a second Brexit referendum would “divide the country again”, adding: “Those divisions are really still there.”

He said he would worry about opening up the potential of “right-wing xenophobia”, but added: “We’d never turn our back on democratic engagement.”