Labour struck a difficult start to its manifesto launch today, as the party’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell was accused of being handed a note during a grilling on the deficit, before proceeding to bungle the forecast figure.

McDonnell was quizzed three times over the net figure of government incomings and outgoings in an appearance on the BBC’s Today programme.

At one point during the interview, presenter Nick Robinson asked him: “Did somebody pass you a bit of paper?”