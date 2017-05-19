John McDonnell IRA Apology Does Not Excuse 'Insensitive And Hurtful' Comments, Says Bomb Victim's Dad

John McDonnell’s apology for praising the IRA does not excuse his ‘hurtful and insensitive actions’ at the time, the dad of a young bomb victim said today.

Colin Parry, whose 12-year-old son Tim died in the Warrington bomb blast in 1993, said the Shadow Chancellor was ‘clearly trying to balance his comments’ when grilled at an election campaign press conference in London.

McDonnell appeared alongside shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey to talk about the impact of Tory benefit cuts on pensioners.

But he was asked by a journalist what he would say to older people who remembered the IRA bombings who might be concerned about a man who had spoken in the past about the bravery of the IRA, for which he apologised.

“For him to expect that people who were victims would find it acceptable for a man who is Shadow Chancellor and potentially Chancellor to suggest that the perpetrators of such attacks merit awards for bravery is frankly incredible,” said Mr Parry, who is now a peace campaigner.