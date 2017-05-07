John McDonnell: There's 'A Lot To Learn' From Karl Marx

Are you a Marxist? "No... but I believe there's a lot to learn from reading Das Kapital" says @johnmcdonnellMP #marr pic.twitter.com/0nMhrkHrXx

John McDonnell today declared there is “a lot to learn” from Karl Marx as he set out Labour’s plan to raise taxes on those earning more than £80,000 a year.

Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show this morning, the Shadow Chancellor refused to repeat his previous claim that he is a Marxist, but did highlight the importance of the revolutionary philosopher’s influential work “Das Kapital”.

However, McDonnell said that unlike Marx he wanted to “transform” the capitalist system, as opposed to destroy it.

In the past, the Hayes and Harlington MP has been open about his support for Marxism, telling activists: “I’m straight up, I’m honest with people: I’m a Marxist.”