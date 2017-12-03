Labour’s plan to re-nationalise the railways will pay for itself by delivering a more efficient service, John McDonnell has claimed.

The shadow chancellor dismissed claims Labour’s nationalisation programme – including taking back the rail operating companies into public ownership as the current franchises end – represented a big hole in the party’s tax and spending plans.

“There isn’t a big hole in it. When you acquire an asset that is a valued asset, it pays for itself because it is an earning asset. That therefore covers the cost of nationalisation itself,” he told Sky News’ Sunday With Paterson show.

“It would be cost-free because it pays for itself. You get an income from the operation of the service.”

According to the Press Association, he highlighted the example of the East Coast line which he said generated an income for the Treasury when it was temporarily re-nationalised and was facing the prospect of a further Government bail-out now it was in private hands.

“When the East Coast line was brought into the public sector and managed efficiently it paid into the Treasury £1 billion” he said.

“The Government is now having to bail out the East Coast line again. The cost is probably £2 billion.

“What we are saying is bring it into public ownership where it will be managed more effectively. It will pay for itself.”