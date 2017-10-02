John McDonnell has said the country is now in the “bizarre” situation where the City is looking to him and Jeremy Corbyn to “stabalise capitalism”.

The shadow chancellor said Theresa May’s government was “imploding” as a result of internal warfare over Brexit.

McDonnell was speaking to hundreds of supporters in Manchester Cathedral on Monday evening, a short walk from where the prime minister is hosting the Conservative Party’s annual conference.

The Tory meeting has been overshadowed by Boris Johnson’s freelancing on Brexit policy. Chancellor Philip Hammond said that ‘everyone is sackable’. Tory MP Antoinette Sandbach told HuffPost UK of Johnson: “We live in an era of cabinet collective responsibly. If he doesn’t want to take that responsibility he should do the honourable thing and resign”.

McDonnell told supporters having spoken to investment fund managers and pension fund managers it was clear financial institutions were turning to Labour.

“In some ways, it’s a bizarre situation, they are coming to us for reassurance against a government that is falling apart,” he said.“So Jeremy Corbyn and I are the stabalisers of capitalism - it’s bizarre isn’t it?”