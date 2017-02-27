Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has warned Labour party members that “the soft coup is underway” against Jeremy Corbyn. McDonnell said that the new coup was “planned, co-ordinated and fully resourced” and carried out by an alliance between party plotters and ‘the Murdoch media empire’. The dramatic claims came in an article he wrote for left-wing newspaper Labour Briefing, which was printed last week and uploaded online on Sunday night. The Shadow Chancellor, a close ally of the Labour leader, said that Corbyn was facing a ‘covert coup attempt’ because plotters knew that a direct attack would provoke a backlash from many party members. “We have to alert party members and supporters that the soft coup is underway,” McDonnell wrote.

PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images John McDonnell and Jeremy Corbyn

“It’s planned, co-ordinated and fully resourced. It is being perpetrated by an alliance between elements in the Labour Party and the Murdoch media empire, both intent on destroying Jeremy Corbyn and all that he stands for.” “The aim of these covert coup plotters is to undermine the support Jeremy has secured among Labour Party members, and also importantly to undermine support from Labour voters. “Undermining support for Jeremy from Labour voters is important to the plotters because their objective is to ensure Jeremy trails in the polls and can’t win elections. In this way they can destroy morale among party members and their confidence in him.” McDonnell said that the plotters tactics include “daily and constant behind-the-scenes non-attributable briefings against Jeremy and his Shadow Cabinet every time he or his shadow ministers make a statement, intervene in Parliament or launch a policy”. He added that recent leaks about the sidelining of campaigns chief Jon Trickett, and claims that the party had commissioned polls on alternative leaders, were proof of the plot.

Carl Court via Getty Images Tony Blair attacks Corbyn for creating a 'debilitated' Labour party