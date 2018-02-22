"In 50 years in parliament, I have to say, this is the dirtiest slur I've seen against any politician" @johnprescott says the stories in the press about Jeremy Corbyn are 'unacceptable' #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/pcDFIROMRg

Ex-deputy prime minister John Prescott has labelled unsubstantiated claims about Jeremy Corbyn’s links to “communist spies” the “dirtiest slur I’ve seen against any politician”.

Appearing on BBC Question Time, the former Labour MP called for Tory chairman Brandon Lewis to sack Ben Bradley - the Conservative vice chair who tweeted that the Labour leader had “sold British secrets” to foreign agents.

It followed a series of tabloid allegations about meetings the Labour leader and other MPs attended in the 1980s.

Prescott said “it’s not about spies, it’s about lies”.