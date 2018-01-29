David Prescott, son of former deputy Prime Minister John Prescott, has failed in his latest bid to become a Labour MP - after grassroots group Momentum backed a rival candidate.

Prescott, who works as an aide to Jeremy Corbyn, was not included on the shortlist for the key battleground seat of Mansfield, despite winning the unofficial support of some in the party leadership, several trade unions and two local branches.

Instead, local party activist Sonya Ward, who won the strong support of Mansfield Momentum, went through to the final shortlist and is now seen as the favourite to win the much-sought after selection.