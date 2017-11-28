John Profumo 'Had Long Relationship With Glamorous Nazi Spy', MI5 Records Reveal

John Profumo, the Tory minister forced to quit after a notorious 1960s sex scandal, also had a long-running relationship with a glamorous Nazi spy who may have later tried to blackmail him, newly-declassified records suggest.

Fashion model Gisela Winegard met Profumo at Oxford in the early 1930s before working for German intelligence in Paris during the Second World War, according to MI5 files published on Tuesday.

The Security Service papers also include claims made by her American husband Edward Winegard in 1950 that the couple separated in September that year because of her “endearing letters from John Dennis Profumo ... written on House of Commons notepaper”.