A teenage girl has died after a minibus carrying students from John Taylor High School collided with a lorry in Birmingham.

Twenty one Year 9 And Year 12 pupils from the Barton-under-Needwood school were reportedly on an art trip with three teachers when the crash happened on the A38 Kingsbury Road in Castle Vale earlier today.

The 14-year-old victim died at the scene, with the West Midland Ambulance Service saying, “nothing could be done to save her”.

Her death was confirmed shortly before 1pm and police said the girl’s family had been informed.

A spokesman for the ambulance service added that one other pupil had been taken to hospital with “superficial injuries”, while several others were treated at the scene including the lorry driver.