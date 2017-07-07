All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    07/07/2017 13:17 BST | Updated 07/07/2017 16:01 BST

    A38 Birmingham Crash Leaves Teenage Girl Dead And 'Multiple Patients' Injured

    The Year 9 And Year 12 students were on an art trip when the accident happened.

    A teenage girl has died after a minibus carrying students from John Taylor High School collided with a lorry in Birmingham.

    Twenty one Year 9 And Year 12 pupils from the Barton-under-Needwood school were reportedly on an art trip with three teachers when the crash happened on the A38 Kingsbury Road in Castle Vale earlier today. 

    The 14-year-old victim died at the scene, with the West Midland Ambulance Service saying, “nothing could be done to save her”.

    Her death was confirmed shortly before 1pm and police said the girl’s family had been informed. 

    A spokesman for the ambulance service added that one other pupil had been taken to hospital with “superficial injuries”, while several others were treated at the scene including the lorry driver.

    Google Street View
    A 14-year-old girl has died after a minibus carrying students from John Taylor High School collided with a lorry 

    In a statement, the school said: “We are working to support those directly affected. More information will be provided via the school website.”

    West Midlands Police confirmed emergency services were at the “serious collision” on the A38 Kingsbury Road in Castle Vale.

    They urged people to avoid the area, which is a busy commuter route into Birmingham.

    MORE:newsInternational Newsus newsbirminghamWest Midlands Ambulance ServiceAuto AccidentsJohn Taylor

    Conversations